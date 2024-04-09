Ellis Voices Audio Book

Stu Ellis, farm broadcaster and agricultural communicator, recently voiced an audio book titled Back to the Futures.

Scott Irwin, the book’s author and a friend of Ellis, asked him to be the voice of his book.

“We were in a meeting together, and Scott just asked me if I would do the voice track for his book,” Ellis said. “It hadn’t been released yet, but it was in the process of being published. He thought I was a good speaker and could tell a story, and I was honored.”

Back to the Futures explains economic concepts through an easy-to-understand storytelling format, helping amateurs understand complicated futures markets.

“This story focuses on two best friends who pull all kinds of shenanigans in their small town,” Ellis said. “They do anything any farm boy would do, and that’s why it relates well to a farm audience. The book links all the antics that the boys contrive to various aspects of the futures market.”

Doing a voice track for a book started with testing microphones and working with an editor.

“I just sat at a computer, read the book, and recorded it using audio software,” Ellis said. “It was a fairly simple job and surprisingly easy.”

He was excited to be asked to do the voice track.

“It was an honor to be chosen, and I think it’s pretty cool to be a part of it,” Ellis said. “It’s a phenomenal book for anyone: a good education and good entertainment.”

The book is available for purchase at www.scotthirwin.com/books/back-to-the-futures/.