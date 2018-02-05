A Face-Plant in the Mud Got My Attention

“On a cold, damp March day somewhere back in the 1970s, I was trying to break a stubborn 4-H steer to lead. He wanted nothing to do with it. He protested by jerking his head so hard I let go of the halter, lost my footing, and fell face-first into the mud and muck. At that moment, I wanted absolutely nothing to do with livestock anymore. But, I was devoted to 4-H and stuck it out for nine years. I’m glad I did because little did I know my future self was depending on it.” That future self belongs to Jodi (Chapman) Henke (Meredith Agrimedia, Des Moines, IA). She is writer/host of Living the Country Life and Successful Farming National Radio Programs. She earned her BA in journalism and mass communications with emphasis in broadcasting from Iowa State University. “My first job after graduation was reporting news for a small FM station in Ames, IA. A couple of years later, Bob Quinn hired me as a news reporter for WHO-AM in Des Moines. I spent many years there as a reporter, anchor, assignment editor, and assistant news director. In 2007, I got a call from Meredith Corporation, home of Successful Farming magazine, and just down the street from WHO. They were starting a new radio program (radio being brand new territory for the publishing company) called “Living the Country Life”, and would I be interested?” It was to complement Successful Farming and Living the Country Life magazines as a small farm/rural lifestyle program. “I saw the job offer as a new challenge. I knew enough about farm animals, gardens, ponds, small machinery, and other acreage topics because I grew up on an acreage. I took the job, and thanks to the rambunctious livestock and other experiences of living in the country during my childhood, I had an understanding and passion for what I’m now writing about.” In July 2017, she celebrated 10-years of Living the Country Life radio. “I’m proud to say we have hundreds of affiliate stations nationwide that carry the program. July also brought a new challenge to my career. Meredith made the decision to bring Successful Farming’s radio program in-house, after many years of being produced by a freelancer. So now, I am the writer and host of Successful Farming as well as Living the Country Life, and seamlessly weave both into my daily repertoire.” She explains, “Sometimes I write an article for SF magazine based on my radio scripts. When they talk about length, I ask, ‘how many seconds is that?’ (I know you understand.) What I do for the ag and rural lifestyle audiences is somewhat different than most farm broadcasters. I don’t do daily markets. I don’t tackle most governmental issues. I gravitate toward the common sense, new-fangled, here’s-how-you-do-it type stuff. Sometimes it’s fun and silly. Farmers like to know about those things, too.” She concludes, “My goal for these two programs is to bring information listeners can use and make a positive difference in their lives. Radio has always been first in my heart and always will be, and I am amazed at where my career has taken me over the years.

My advice for those seeking direction: When you do a face-plant in the mud, consider it a future opportunity. What goes around, comes around.”