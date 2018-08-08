Former Indiana FFA State President Joins HAT Network as Summer Intern

Claire Baney, Indiana FFA State President for 2017-2018, has hung up her Blue jacket and picked up a microphone as she joins the Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) team as a summer intern. Baney, who will attend Purdue in the fall as a freshman majoring in agricultural economics and agricultural education, was chosen because of her passion for agriculture and great communication skills.

“We are thrilled to have a young person of such talent and high caliber on our staff for the summer,” said Gary Truitt, president of Hoosier Ag Today.

“I’m eager to get involved with the broadcasting side of agriculture and the issues facing our industry on a day-to-day basis, said Baney. “I’ve always admired the work done by Hoosier Ag Today, and I am grateful for the opportunity to join the network this summer!”

The internship is being funded in part by a grant from the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Foundation. The Foundation provides grants and scholarships to young people interested in agricultural communications. Baney has been enrolled as a student member of NAFB and will be attending its national convention in November.

In addition to working with HAT farm broadcasters Andy Eubank and Eric Pfeiffer, Baney will be helping with preparations for the 2018 Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo. This agricultural trade show, to be held December 11-13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, will feature cutting edge technology and innovation being used by Indiana farmers. This showcase of Indiana agriculture is a joint venture of Hoosier Ag Today and MidCountry Media, publishers of Farm World Newspaper.

About Hoosier Ag Today

Hoosier Ag Today was founded in 2006 for the specific purpose of serving the informational needs of the Hoosier agricultural community. HAT currently has 66 radio stations broadcasting its programs. In addition, HAT operates a multi-media website, a smart phone app, and publishes a daily email newsletter. In 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2016, Hoosier Ag Today was rated the most listened to farm radio network in Indiana by Ag Media Research.