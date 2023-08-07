Foster Named Assistant Farm Broadcaster

Kailey Foster started her new position as the assistant farm director at WRAM Radio earlier this year.

Foster grew up on a dairy in Rhode Island, so she was surrounded by agriculture from a young age. She was active in 4-H and competed in many activities including showing dairy cows and quiz bowl. After high school, she went to Utah State University and majored in agricultural communications, broadcast journalism, and political science.

“During college, I worked for more than two years at a radio station,” Foster said. “I started off as an intern and was the ag reporter. I picked up roles wherever I could and took over the news as the interim news director during college.”

After graduation, she moved to the Midwest for her first job post-college. After some life changes, Foster started looking for another job. Foster has been active in NAFB since her college years, and her connections from this organization helped her take the next step in her career.

Her new position involves a little bit of everything, Foster said.

“I’ve been managing social media, and I do a live show at noon,” Foster said. “I also do an afternoon show on our hit music station and an oldies country show in the evenings.”

She also writes for their publication that is printed twice a year, and she covers a lot of events. Foster will also begin picking up sales relations. Her favorite part of the job is the tight-knit working environment.

“I came from corporate radio, and now I am in a town-based radio station,” Foster said. “I am enjoying getting to know everyone and feeling welcome.”

Foster credits her professional connections from NAFB to furthering her career path.

“I would encourage everyone to keep up their membership with NAFB,” Foster said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without NAFB. During my college time, it opened my eyes to the broadcasting career path, and I have felt so much support from this community.”