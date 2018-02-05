Cyndi Young-Puyear (Brownfield Ag News, Jefferson City, MO) announced, “We’ve been blessed with four new babies at Brownfield in the past 13 months.” Parents are Meghan Grebner, Nicole Heslip and Mark Dorenkamp, who are all Broadcast Council members of NAFB. Cyndi adds, “As I write this, Ken Anderson is welcoming his 8th grandchild, a boy, into the world.”

Meghan Grebner-Conant and her husband Brian welcomed identical twin boys at 9:42 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. on January 18, 2018. Ronan Earl (left) weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 20” long, and Hank Allen weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19” long.

Haley Marie Heslip, left, daughter of Nicole and Kyle Heslip, was born August 8, 2017. Declan Robert, son of Mark and Melissa Dorenkamp, celebrated his first birthday on December 20.