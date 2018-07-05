On the Front Porch Radio Show

With the desire to tell the unique stories of the many people throughout the central part of the country and beyond, the crew at KFRM (Clay Center, KS) had a brainstorming session in Kyle Bauer's office one day and, as they say, the rest is history. Duane Toews reports, “While the vast majority of our programming focused on the dollars and cents of production agriculture and agri-business, we knew there were some really special stories to be told that had nothing to do with what we focus on every day.” On the Front Porch is a long form, talk program with five different hosts covering each day of the week. The program consists of four segments that are eleven minutes in length for a total of 44 minutes. With breaks, it makes a nice hour-long show. The show is anchored by Kyle Bauer covering Monday and Duane Toews closing the week on Friday and other staff catching the days in between. “It has opened a whole new base of potential guests for us to expose to the KFRM family. Past guests have included world champion cowboys, a photographer for National Geographic, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other notables in between. The program is well into its second year with no sign of slowing down,” Duane said. “So, grab a cold drink, sit back and relax and join us On the Front Porch.” The program airs at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tune in to 550 AM in the central plains or the web at KFRM.com.