Ghost and Vampire Tour in New Orleans

NAFB members covering the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th annual convention, held January 2019 in New Orleans, were treated to a ghost and vampire tour of the French Quarter by the Big Easy’s premiere vampire Lord Chaz. New Orleans boasts a colorful and often-tragic history. Tour participants heard of infamous murders, suicides, and other tragedies that have inspired such famous authors as Anne Rice, Poppy Z. Brite, and Robert Lynn Aspirin.

Carey Martin (Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network) organized the two-hour tour on both Saturday and Sunday nights of the convention. The tour took broadcasters and Farm Bureau media staff through the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter to explore many unsolved murders and haunted buildings on the original streets of the Crescent City. Tour participants also learned about the origins of many vampire-related stories and legends that have made New Orleans famous in both literature and movies. The tour was led by Lord Chaz, who started the very first tours of the French Quarter’s dark side nearly 30 years ago. “He put on a show for the nation’s ag communicators, including a blood-letting finale that can never be forgotten,” Martin says. Martin adds he is happy to host another tour for farm broadcasters who may have missed out on the experience. “Any time a farm broadcaster is in New Orleans to cover a meeting, please contact me and I’ll be happy to set something up,” Martin adds.

NAFB members on the Saturday night tour included (L to R): Tom Steever (Brownfield Network), Michael Clements (NAFB News Service), Taylor Clements, Lord Chaz, C.J. Martin, and Carey Martin (Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network).

NAFB members on the Sunday night tour included (L to R): Clay Patton (KRVN Rural Radio Network), Lord Chaz, Carey Martin (Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network), and Gary Joiner (Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network).