Gill Earns Communicator Award

“It has been an exciting ending to 2018 for the KASM Farm Department (Albany, Minnesota),” reports Joe Gill. In November, Joe received the Agriculture Communicator of the Year Award by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation. According to the Minnesota Farm Bureau website, this award is presented because an important mission of Farm Bureau is to inform the public about its policy positions and to tell agriculture’s story. Joe said he was honored to receive the award and is an advocate of farm organization membership, such as Farm Bureau, because they offer a voice to all in agriculture on a local, state and national level. “We all need to continue to be visible and vocal for agriculture as we move into the future,” he said. Joe has been at KASM Radio in Albany since 1999 and is only their second farm broadcaster in the station’s history. He also current serves as West Region Vice President on the NAFB Board of Directors and supports many Minnesota commodity organizations. Joe has been an NAFB member for 6 years. “I truly treasure being a part of the NAFB family.” He also serves on the Stearns County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Joe helped to start his local FFA alumni chapter and is an active volunteer at his church. He and his wife, Denise, have two children: Natalie (age 11) and Ben (age 9).