Gill Receives Industry Leader of the Year Award

Joe Gill, farm director for KASM Radio in Albany, Minnesota, received the Industry Leader of the Year Award from Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council in January.

Gill grew up in Albany on his family’s dairy farm, but he was not always interested in pursuing a career in agriculture. He attended Central Lakes Community College and finished his bachelor's degree in mass communications, with an emphasis in radio, at St. Cloud State University in 2002.

“My initial interest in radio came from my interest in sports,” Gill said. “I have always enjoyed sports, but I was never the best at playing sports myself. So doing play-by-play for high school sports was my way of addressing my interests and getting my foot in the door for radio.”

His first job was part-time at KASM. Over the years, he spent time broadcasting music, news, weather, and sports. Eventually, the farm director position opened at his radio station.

“In 2009, Cliff Mitchell retired, and he had been here for 60 years as the farm director,” Gill said. “I love this position because it bridged my passion for radio broadcasting and my background in agriculture, and it’s amazing how it all worked out.”

Gill’s involvement in NAFB accents his career in broadcasting.

“I took an active role from the get-go, and one of my favorite memories was my first Washington Watch,” Gill said. “It was memorable because I never thought my job would take me to Washington, D.C., and it was very eye-opening. I’ll never forget having that access to our legislators with other radio professionals.”

He was honored to receive the recent award from the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.

“It was unexpected, and I didn’t think I deserved an honor like that,” Gill said. “It’s a pretty big deal when an industry recognizes you for doing something well. You never go into a career aiming for awards or accolades, but it’s a pretty cool feeling when it does happen.”