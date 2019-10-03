Gray Joins NAFB Ranks

Shannon Gray (AlphaMedia USA, Amarillo, Texas) returns to KGNC-AM as the agribusiness news director, bringing previous knowledge and experience to the AlphaMedia team. Gray grew up in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, where she was exposed to diverse pastimes that included basketball, camping, and learning to play musical instruments.

She loved music and played trumpet throughout high school. Eventually, she followed that passion into her college career; in 2008, she attended West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) in Canyon, Texas, on a music scholarship. Music was always at the heart of her studies.

“My chair in grade school would always get moved because I talked too much to my classmates! And that really never changed,” Gray said.

While attending WTAMU, Gray realized she could use her communication abilities in a career and changed majors. In 2013, she graduated with a BA in mass communication.

Gray got her first job in radio as the receptionist for The Amarillo Radio Group. The ag news director at the time saw Gray was interested in ag and had some first-hand experiences that could lend themselves to farm broadcasting.

Before long, she was working as the ag news assistant for KGNC AM in Amarillo, Texas (2014-2016). Gray left farm broadcasting for a few years to pursue other opportunities but always felt that radio was her true calling. In July 2019, she was hired once again by KGNC AM, only this time she was brought on as the agribusiness news director.