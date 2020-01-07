Griffiths Named Farm Broadcaster of the Year

Clinton Griffiths (Farm Journal Broadcasting, South Bend, Indiana) finds it very easy to stay busy these days.

“I never wonder what I’m going to be working on, that is for sure,” laughed Griffiths, while reflecting on an eventful 2019.

Griffiths serves as the anchor and editorial director for AgDay Television and was just recently named the 12th editor of Farm Journal magazine.

“Running the magazine is a huge honor, but there are certainly some very big shoes to fill,” said Griffiths. “Thankfully, we have a great team and a lot of talented people that make it possible.”

AgDay is the nation’s longest running daily syndicated news program about agriculture and rural America, and Farm Journal was founded 142 years ago and is the nation’s oldest farming magazine. Together Clinton has oversight for two of the most iconic agricultural brands in the industry.

“I’ve now been working at Farm Journal and for AgDay for nearly a decade,” said Griffiths. “It’s flown by, but I really feel like I’m just now hitting my stride.”

That also was evident at the 2019 NAFB Convention in Kansas City. The Farm Journal broadcast team walked away with three first-place contest awards, including Newscast and Marketcast of the Year, and Griffiths was named NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the year.

“2019 has been an extraordinary year but winning the farm broadcaster award is a high point in my career,” said Griffiths. “It’s incredible to think I was an NAFB scholarship winner in college; and to receive one of the top honors of the organization as a professional has brought me full circle.”

Griffiths has lifelong connections in agriculture. He comes from a deeply rooted agriculturally diverse family, tracing his farming and ranching roots in the U.S. back more than 13 generations. He grew up in Deming, New Mexico, and his family runs his great-grandparents ranch in Tucumcari. Griffiths grew up showing cattle and was actively involved in FFA and 4-H. His time in the show ring helped pay his way to Oklahoma State University, where he earned a degree in ag communications. He went on to complete an MS in business administration from Wichita State University.

“The ag industry is in my blood, and being a farm broadcaster is a great way to stay connected to the work,” Griffiths said. “I try each and every day to make the stories and coverage interesting and worthwhile.”

Clinton now lives on a farm in northern Indiana with his wife, MaryBeth, and three young children.

“I’m proud to be raising my family the same way I was raised,” he said. “I believe the best parts of America are found down the country’s dirt roads, and I’m thankful for my career and to NAFB that I can be a part of keeping that heritage alive and thriving.”