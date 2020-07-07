Groskreutz Named to Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame

Jerry Groskreutz (KDHL, Faribault, Minnesota) has been inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame.

“It was really quite a surprise when I was notified I was being inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame along with eight other inductees,” Groskreutz said. “I just love working with the kids and helping any FFA chapter that asks. Whether it is publicizing an event, working with FFA members to practice for a career development event like the Creed Contest, public speaking, or practice interviews for proficiency contests.

“The most enjoyable part of working with the FFA is doing all the interviews at the Minnesota State and National FFA conventions. Area FFA advisors require their members to stop by the media center for the interviews. They feel it is good experience for their FFA members. Sometimes, young members are nervous, so you help them along. The next year, it is easier for them. By the time they are seniors, I ask one question and that’s all I get to do. They take over talking about what they do in the FFA. You watch the FFA members grow and develop as ambassadors for agriculture. That’s what makes it easy to get up at 3:15 every morning.”

Groskreutz was in the FFA when he was in high school and was a member of the dairy products team that earned a trip to the State FFA Convention all four years. After high school, he attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned a BS in agricultural education.

“Instead of becoming an ag teacher, I went back to the family farm where we were milking 100 cows and farming 600 acres of corn, soybeans, and alfalfa. After 18 years, I traded the milking parlor for a radio microphone and became a farm broadcaster. I guess in a way you could say I am now an ag teacher working with FFA members. I am still not sure I did enough over the last 24 years to deserve to be in the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame. I enjoy working with good kids doing good things. It is great to give them some recognition,” Groskreutz said.