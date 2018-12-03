Hall of Famer Don Wick Wins Minnesota Ag Communicator Award

Besides his recent induction into the 2018 NAFB Hall of Fame, Don Wick (Red River Farm Network, Grand Forks, ND) also received the Minnesota Farmers Union Ag Communicator of the Year Award. Both awards were presented at the NAFB 2018 Convention. About his Hall of Fame induction, he said, “It’s very humbling to stand in front our membership and be inducted into the NAFB Hall of Fame. The honor was made even more special by sharing the honor with my good friend Mike Adams. I received so many calls, cards, and letters, which has been great. Also, Kolleen and I were so happy to have our friends and family at the Night of Honors. I’ll never forget having the grandkids rush the stage that night.”



Don and Kolleen Wick are joined by sons, Tony and Sam; daughters-in-law: Monica

and Felicia; and grandchildren: Piper, Adrienne, Sterling, and Aurora in

celebrating Don’s induction into the 2018 NAFB Hall of Fame.

