Hallowell Receives NAMA Professional Development Award

NAFB Allied Industry Member Lori Hallowell recently received the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) 2022 Professional Development Award of Excellence for public relations.

Hallowell received this award at the 2022 NAMA Fall Conference this past October in Minneapolis. While she has been with Bader Rutter for 28 years, Hallowell has been interested in public relations since her days at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an agriculture journalism student.

“Public relations are my wheelhouse. I love telling stories and building compelling content that helps farm broadcasters and print journalists better reach farmers and ranchers,” Hallowell said. “It is really my jam.”

Hallowell is grateful for her team and for representing their work with Corteva Agriscience. She is a constant motivator for her Bader Rutter team and encourages fellow ag communicators to seek unique ways to provide content in the world.

“My favorite thing to do is trying to give back to my company and help develop the next generation [of ag communicators] to have terrific, fulfilling careers like I did,” Hallowell explained.

Hallowell’s professional commitment is rooted in her passion for agriculture. She is a fifth-generation rancher, who grew up in Palmyra, Nebraska.

“I love what I do. I wake up every day excited for what the day holds,” Hallowell stated.