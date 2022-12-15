Hart Joins Brownfield Ag News

Carah Hart recently joined Brownfield Ag News as an anchor reporter, covering national agriculture news and focusing on Missouri and South Dakota.

“Brownfield is respected across the country for its farm news coverage and has a great team of talented reporters; I’m glad to join them,” Hart stated.

Hart writes state and national news along with anchoring newscasts. Her job will consist of reporting news and traveling to cover regional, state, and national events.

“I get to report the business of agriculture for the farmers I grew up with and work with familiar faces in the industry,” Hart reflected.

Hart currently is based out of Jefferson City, Missouri, having grown up on a farm two hours away in Carrollton. Her career started through fulfilling her SAE requirement for FFA at a local radio station. She recalled getting good feedback from surrounding farmers and listeners, and her new role allows her to pay back that kindness.

“I’m most excited about being able to provide important news to Missouri and South Dakota farmers. I’m excited to be able to serve them in this way,” Hart emphasized.

As she looked to the future of her career, Hart was ready to ask the questions.

“I can ask the tough, fair, and necessary questions to the right sources to get answers farmers need. That’s an important job, and hopefully we as farm broadcasters continue to help farmers by giving them knowledge they need to stay up to date on the news that affects their farms and ranches,” Hart added.

Hart joins Brownfield as they celebrate 50 years on the air. She said she can’t wait to see what happens next with the network and NAFB as the future of the farm broadcasting industry is bright.