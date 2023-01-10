Hastert Explores Different Side of Farm Broadcasting

After making the transition to the Learfield News in Ag division, working as the digital content creator/coordinator, Anna Hastert got to see a different side of the farm broadcasting world.

“My position does not look like the traditional role of a farm broadcaster,” Hastert said. “I am working on the back end, so a consumer might not know what a lot of my work looks like because I am more on the more technical side of things.”

Hastert began at Learfield in October 2022. In her position, she wears many hats, working on the back end of website development, overseeing social media channels, and collaborating with advertising partners.

“The possibilities within my role are sort of endless, which is very exciting,” Hastert expounded.

She has a strong agriculture background as she grew up on a cow-calf and row crop farm in Harlan, Iowa. When she started high school, Hastert joined her local FFA chapter, Harlan FFA.

Soon, she would begin preparing to compete in the agriculture broadcasting Career Development Event (CDE) through FFA. Prior to the contest, Hastert gained mentorship from Tom Robinson, farm director for KSOM/KS 95.7 in Atlantic, Iowa.

Her love for the agriculture broadcasting CDE led her to Northwest Missouri State, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in mass media, focusing on multimedia journalism.

“I enjoyed working in farm broadcasting and getting to share the stories of the American farmer and rancher,” Hastert said. “I also enjoy what I do now, and I would not have known that if I never stepped out of my comfort zone.”