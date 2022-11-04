Hays Reflects on Personal Impact of Farm Broadcasting

Growing up on a farm in central Kentucky, Ron Hays’ agriculture journey began at a young age. On their farm, his family raised duroc hogs and tobacco crops, but he was able to find his niche in agriculture when he entered junior high.

“I got bit by the radio bug in junior high because of my interest in listening to radio signals from around the world and country,” Hays said.

“When I started high school, I joined my FFA chapter. This is where I got to work on my speaking skills,” Hays added. “I then got the job of being public address announcer for the Woodford County High School basketball games and wrestling matches in Versailles, Kentucky.”

After graduation, Hays went to work for an FM radio station in his hometown.

In 1974, he traveled to Wichita, Kansas, for the opportunity to merge his two passions -- agriculture and radio -- by working as the farm director at KFH Radio. Since then, Hays has worked at the Oklahoma AgriNet and the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network.

Over the last 15 years, Hays has experienced the growth and change of the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network while working as the director of farm programming.

“When I first joined the network, we had about 18 radio affiliates,” Hays noted. “Within the next year, we had grown to more than 40 radio affiliates.”