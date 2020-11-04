From the Heartland to Music City

Jesse Allen (Jesse Stewart to those who have known him the last seven years) resigned in August from KGLO-AM 1300 and 93.9 KIA FM (Mason City, Iowa) to move to Nashville, Tennessee.

It is a journey that wasn’t anticipated to make the big leap move to Nashville in pursuit of becoming a country artist and furthering his already accomplished songwriting career. He was born, raised, and started his ag broadcasting career in the state of Iowa.

“I knew though that I couldn’t fully leave behind farm broadcasting. Some seven years ago, I came out of college with no idea what I was getting into. I went for journalism and ended up a farm broadcaster, and later, country radio. It definitely is not doing something I expected to be doing, much less continuing on my own seven years later,” Allen said.

But, continuing on-his-own is exactly what Allen is doing.

“Serving the agriculture community as a trusted broadcaster is something I’ve grown to love and am passionate about. I needed to find a way to continue broadcasting, and that’s when the idea for Market Talk came about.”

Market Talk is a weekday podcast, hosted by Allen, available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, and more as well as video podcasts on YouTube, Facebook, and via the show’s website at www.markettalkag.com. It features interviews and analysis from brokers, commodity traders, and more to help farmers market their crops.

“It is the same type of information I was giving on the radio, but now it’s to a much larger audience, and it’s focused solely on marketing advice. Although, there will be some special interviews and features from time to time.”

The new podcast launches this month, and Allen is excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to take my broadcasting career to another level, and I think with the rise of podcasting, this is a perfect way for me to do just that. Plus, I’m not tied down to a traditional studio, so it allows me the ability to travel and do shows from other parts of the country,” he said. The Market Talk podcast is recorded each weekday after the markets close and uploaded on several platforms. Follow the Market Talk podcast social media on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, or to listen to or view previous days’ podcasts, visit www.markettalkag.com.

You can contact Jesse Allen by e-mailing jesse@markettalkag.com or via phone at 641/430-9212.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity, and I think farmers, ag professionals, and more will really enjoy the content we’re going to provide,” Allen said.