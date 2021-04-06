Heavican Joins Brownfield as Anchor/Reporter

Brownfield Ag News recently announced Kellan Heavican has joined the Brownfield team as anchor/reporter. He is based in Nebraska.

“We are excited to have Kellan join Brownfield,” says Cyndi Young, Director of Brownfield and Ag Operations. “He has strong roots in agriculture and a passion for good journalism. We are fortunate to have him on our team.”

Heavican grew up on a farm in east central Nebraska near the small town of Schuyler. He spent time with his parents while growing up, raising corn and soybeans. He joined 4-H, and he and his family began a cattle business after buying his first bucket calf from a family friend. His second bucket calf was purchased from the sale barn and brought home in the back seat of a pickup.

His passion for telling stories began during his junior year of high school when he was the school’s all-sport public address announcer. While balancing his love for sports, his passion for his cattle herd grew. He exhibited cattle for more than a decade, with stops at the National Western Stock Show, North American International Livestock Exposition, and the Nebraska State Fair. He joined the North American Junior Red Angus Board of Directors where he served as president.

Heavican attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a bachelor of science in journalism with a sports emphasis and a minor in Czech language studies. After graduating in 2018, he became the news and sports director at three stations in Charles City, Iowa. He helped double the station’s news coverage and tripled the station’s sports coverage. He helped organize a service-learning trip for two Iowa FFA chapters where he chronicled their help with a Nebraska feedlot devastated by the historic 2019 floods. The following year, Heavican moved back to Lincoln and became a news anchor, reporter, and host at 1400 KLIN. He led breaking-news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer protests, and the 2020 election.

Heavican has won Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Iowa Broadcast News Association, and Eric Sevareid awards for news writing, play-by-play announcing, breaking-news coverage, and feature writing. He remains active in the cattle industry and helps his family raise cattle on their ranch in Nebraska’s sandhills. His hobbies include spending time outdoors, watching sports, spending time with his family, and refereeing basketball.

Brownfield Ag News creates and delivers original content across multiple media platforms. Brownfield includes the largest and one of the oldest agricultural news radio networks in the country. More than 500 affiliate radio stations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee carry agricultural programming created by Brownfield’s award-winning team of a dozen full-time farm broadcasters. More information is available at www.brownfieldagnews.com.