Heemstra Returns As Farm Director

Posted on February 5th, 2018 by Tom Brand
Airing on the Side of Agriculture

Jody Heemstra has returned to broadcasting as News and Farm Director for Dakota Radio Group (Pierre, SD) at KGFX.  She had been a Broadcast Council member from 2006-2015 before she became a communications specialist for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA). She was NAFB’s West Region Vice President for 2014-15. Her first year with SDDA, she was on the Allied Industry Council. During her second year, she was on the Non-commercial Broadcast Council. “Being back in radio full-time after a two-year hiatus, I'm on the Broadcast Council again,” Jody said. 