Heemstra Returns As Farm Director

Jody Heemstra has returned to broadcasting as News and Farm Director for Dakota Radio Group (Pierre, SD) at KGFX. She had been a Broadcast Council member from 2006-2015 before she became a communications specialist for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA). She was NAFB’s West Region Vice President for 2014-15. Her first year with SDDA, she was on the Allied Industry Council. During her second year, she was on the Non-commercial Broadcast Council. “Being back in radio full-time after a two-year hiatus, I'm on the Broadcast Council again,” Jody said.