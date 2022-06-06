Heinrichs Recognized for Outstanding Farm Work

Husband-and-wife duo Richie and Sarah Heinrich strive to advocate for the message of agriculture in everything they do. The two run a registered Gelbvieh cow/calf operation near Medina, North Dakota. They also grow cash grains, such as wheat, corn, and soybeans.

To recognize all the hard work the Heinrichs have done both on- and off-farm, they were named one of the National Outstanding Young Farmers for 2022. They were nominated for this award by Doug and Maria Bichler, 2020 National Outstanding Young Farmers winners from North Dakota. This award is given to farmers who have made lasting contributions in their communities, as well as on their farms.

Sarah has always been interested in agriculture, especially communicating about the industry using mass media platforms.

“My uncle, Al Gustin, was also active on our family farm and served as an agriculture broadcaster in Bismarck, North Dakota. Watching him over the years instilled a love for farm news within me,” Sarah said.

In college, Sarah majored in agricultural communications and public relations at North Dakota State University. Following college, she began her first job as an agriculture reporter.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling agriculture’s story,” Sarah said.

Sarah began her involvement with NAFB during her time working as an agriculture reporter at KXMB News. Throughout the years, she has maintained her involvement and service to NAFB and the farm broadcasting community. Currently, Sarah serves as an NAFB mentorship program coordinator.

“Being a mentor has been extremely rewarding. It’s been fun to form a bond with a young member and to be able to offer any advice that I’ve learned over the years,” Sarah said.

In addition to their off-farm involvement, the Heinrichs also devote their time to ensuring their farming operation is the most efficient and in-line with the purebred cattle industry. They implemented technological improvements, ranging from artificial insemination and ultrasounding cows to installing cameras to monitor cows when calving. They also utilize more sustainable farming practices in their grain farming by using a variable rate fertilizer application.

No matter if it’s working on or off the farm, the Heinrichs always are looking to grow and make new connections. Sarah said her favorite part of working in the agriculture industry is, by far, the people with whom she gets to interact.

“It’s doesn’t matter if it’s ag broadcasting or the cattle business, the people I’ve met throughout my life and career are fantastic,” Sarah said.