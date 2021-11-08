Henderson Inducted Into Ag PR Hall of Fame

NAFB Allied Industry Member Lynn Henderson was honored at the 2021 annual meeting of the Agricultural Relations Council. He was inducted into the 2021 Agricultural Public Relations Hall of Fame.

Henderson holds a B.S. from Iowa State University in agricultural journalism and mass communications. He is the current owner of Henderson Communications, LLC, and he is former president/CEO of Doane Agricultural Services. Henderson has served on several boards, including the Agriculture Council of America and the NAFB Foundation.

NAFB Allied Industry Member and ARC Member Chuck Zimmerman conducted an audio interview with Henderson after his induction, which may be accessed here: Interview with Lynn Henderson, AgriMarketing .

PHOTO: Congratulating Lynn Henderson (center) on his PR Hall of Fame induction are 2021 ARC President John Blue of Truffle Media, left, and Kristy Mach, ARC past president/current ARC executive director.