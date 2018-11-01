Her Dogs are More Than Her Best Friends



Lisa Adams is shown with her ribbon-winning dog, Jaxon,

and friend David Mehlhaff, former NAFB member now with the

Kansas City Board of Utilities; Tess is Adams’ other

award-winning dog (right).



Many people consider their dogs as their best friends. But for some people like Lisa Adams, dogs are an athletic teammate, as well. Adams, who is an NAFB Allied Industry Member (Kansas City, MO), shows herding dogs on the competitive agility show circuit. Competitive canine agility is something Adams stumbled across five years ago when trying to find an exercise outlet for her white Australian cattle dog, Tess.