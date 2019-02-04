Higgins Moves to Ohio Farm Bureau

Ty Higgins, formerly a farm broadcaster for the Ohio Ag Net, has made a move to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation as its Director of Media Relations. “When the chance of working with such a trusted and well-respected organization like Ohio Farm Bureau comes, you take it,” Higgins says. “I am so glad I did. I have been involved in agriculture my entire life on both of my grandparents’ farms. Those farms no longer exist, but my love for farming and the deep desire to be a part of agriculture remains.”

One of the factors that made this transition a little easier for Higgins is who is helping him learn the ropes of his new role: former farm broadcaster and NAFB Past President Joe Cornely. “Joe hired me as an intern at WRFD when I was 17 years old,” Higgins adds. “Here we are, 24 years later, and I am getting him coffee again.” All joking aside, Higgins admits the fact Cornely will be around for the rest of 2019, before retiring, is a luxury not many people have when making a career change. “To be able to learn from him through an entire year will be a tremendous asset as I get my feet underneath me,” Higgins says. “Joe has had a remarkable career covering Ohio agriculture in many different ways; and if I can do half as well as he has, I will be doing alright.” Higgins can be reached at his new email address, THiggins@ofbf.org , or by phone at 614/246-8231.