Hoffmann Joins Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network

On March 28, Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network announced an addition to its team of farm broadcasters. Dustin Hoffmann will serve as the network’s Broadcast Services Supervisor and Farm Broadcaster starting on April 2. Dustin comes to the network from Redwood Falls, MN, where he served as Farm Director for KLGR. His credentials include a degree in network communications from DeVry University, winner of the Ag Communicator of the Year from the Minnesota Farmers Union, Hot Shot Award winner from the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and the 2017 winner of The Doan from NAFBDustin will join fellow NAFB broadcasters Ken Root, Senior Broadcaster and Content Manager, Anna Hastert, broadcaster and digital editor, and Emery Kleven, the network’s markets programming expert. Dustin will be based out of the Network’s main office, located at 900 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA. Dustin’s email address is dustin@iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com. His phone number is 515-262-5054. Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network started in 2010 and offers programming to nearly 60 affiliates in Iowa and northeastern Missouri. The network produces nine programs per day and a daily eNewsletter. Their main studio is located at the Ag Association of Iowa building in Des Moines, IA. A satellite studio is located in Dyersville, IA. More information is available at www.iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com or calling 641-946-7646.