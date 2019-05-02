Hoosier Ag Today Acquires Michigan Ag Information Network

Hoosier Ag Today (Zionsville, Indiana) recently announced the acquisition of ownership and management of the Michigan Ag Information Network (MAIN). Beginning May 6, 2019, Hoosier Ag Today will assume program production and distribution. Programs will continue to be referred to as the Michigan Ag Information Network. “We decided several months ago we would take as much time as necessary to find an organization that would care for Michigan agriculture and our radio partners the way we do,” said Pat Driscoll, MAIN. “It is with great pride, and a huge sense of relief, that someone so close to home and so close to our family for decades will be taking the helm. Gary Truitt and his Indiana-based team have layers of special connections to this state’s agriculture and the Driscoll family.”

Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) is an Indiana-based farm network with more than 70 affiliated radio stations. Formed in 2006, the ownership and management of HAT have more than 70 years of experience in network management and local station operation. “It is our intention to put all of our energy and experience to work to build on the foundation that Pat Driscoll and his team have laid,” said Truitt, president and founder of Hoosier Ag Today. “I have known and worked with Pat for many years and am proud to say I had the good fortune to be mentored by his father Bob Driscoll early in my career.” HAT’s broadcasters are members of NAFB and have received numerous industry awards.

HAT is recognized as being a leader in the development of digital and social media content that reaches the agricultural community. This expertise will be used to develop a variety of digital and social channels to reach Michigan agriculture. Pat Driscoll will remain as a contributor and consultant, providing invaluable direction and insight as the network’s programing and coverage is expanded. Michigan-based content will continue to be a centerpiece of MAIN programs. Terry Henne, farm director at WSGW (Saginaw, Michigan), will continue to provide in-state reports daily; soon a team of farm broadcasters and sales representatives will be based in Michigan.