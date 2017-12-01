Hoosier Ag Today Awards 4-H Scholarship

For the 12th consecutive year, Hoosier Ag Today (Zionsville, IN) has awarded a scholarship to a high achieving Indiana 4-H member for her/his communication skills, reports HAT President Gary Truitt. Presented at the Scholarship Recognition Luncheon at the 2017 Indiana 4-H Congress, the award was made to Crystal Xue of Hamilton County. She is a senior at Carmel High School who plans a career in public service. Crystal was the 2016 Public Speaking Achievement Award winner in Hamilton County and was the Professional Persuasive Presentation Sweepstakes winner at the 2016 Indiana State Fair. She said, “Good communication skills, both oral and written, are vital in both one’s personal and professional lives.” She said her 4-H experience has given her the chance to develop communication skills and the self-confidence to use them. “She is a very impressive young woman who has the talent and drive to do great things,” Gary said. Forty-two 4-Hers received scholarships during the program, held October 14 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.