Hoosier Ag Today Collaborates on Farm Safety PSA

With the arrival of spring and temperatures rising, farmers across Indiana are planting the state’s 15 million acres of crops. To keep motorists and farmers safe this planting season, several state agencies have partnered to encourage Hoosiers to be alert, slow down, and share the road with farm equipment.

“Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) has partnered with these agencies to produce a public service announcement (PSA) urging motorists to be aware of farm equipment on the road,” Gary Truitt said.

According to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, farm vehicles other than trucks were involved in 98 crashes across the U.S., with two of those accidents occurring in Indiana. The video and audio PSA share actions drivers can take to avoid these accidents.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler says farmers want to move their equipment as quickly and safely as possible.

“Normally people don’t think of roadway accidents when they think of one of the dangers of farming,” Kettler said. “But each year, lives are lost due to accidents on our rural roads and highways. That is why we are encouraging motorists and farmers to be cautious this spring. Please be alert, slow down, and share the road,” he said.

The audio PSA has been distributed to all Hoosier Ag Today stations around the state for airplay during May and June. The video PSA, produced by farm broadcasters Andy Eubank and Eric Pfeiffer, is being shared on social media by HAT and the cooperating state agencies as well as a variety of Indiana farm organizations.

The video can be viewed at https://www.hoosieragtoday.com/hat-isda-encourage-motorists-alert-patient-responsible-around-farm-equipment/

While the term “farm equipment” encompasses a wide range of vehicles, the most common types motorists will encounter during planting season include sprayers, tractors pulling planters or tillage equipment, and large trucks hauling agricultural products. These vehicles are wide, sometimes taking up most of the roadway, and often travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph.

