Hoosier Ag Today Expands Broadcast Staff

Hoosier Ag Today announces the addition of Eric Pfeiffer to their experienced farm broadcast staff. “Having Eric on our team will allow us to position HAT to expand its services to farmers, radio affiliates, and sponsors while maintaining our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Gary Truitt, President and founder of Hoosier Ag Today. A native Hoosier educated at Purdue University, Eric has extensive experience in radio and communications technology. He will manage the news gathering operation for both radio and digital distribution and will work closely with the award-winning broadcast team of Gary Truitt and Andy Eubank. Eric said, “I look forward to continuing HAT's tradition of providing credible and timely news. As media and agricultural landscapes change, my goal is to make sure we are prepared to serve Hoosier farmers for many years to come.” He has served as News Director for WSAL/WLHM (Logansport, IN) and, most recently, as Telecommunications Systems Specialist at Purdue University. Pfeiffer will be based in West Lafayette, IN. Hoosier Ag Today was founded in 2006 for the specific purpose of serving the informational needs of the Hoosier agricultural community. HAT currently has 65 radio stations broadcasting its programs. In addition, HAT operates a multi-media website, a smartphone app and publishes a daily email newsletter. In 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2016 Hoosier Ag Today was rated the most listened to farm radio network in Indiana by Ag Media Research.