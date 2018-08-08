HOOSIER AG TODAY LAUNCHES SOIL PODCAST – Hoosier Ag Today (HAT), Indiana’s leading agricultural network, has launched the HAT Soil Health Podcast in partnership with the Conservation Cropping System Initiative. This monthly podcast program will cover a variety of in-depth issues involved in adopting cover crops and other practices that promote soil health. Hosted by HAT farm broadcaster Eric Pfeiffer, the program will feature Indiana farmers and technical experts who are taking steps to improve the health of the soil every day. In the first podcast, released this week, Pfeiffer is joined by Jamie Scott, Kosciusko County farmer and president of the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Scott discusses how he believes the easiest way to begin with cover crops is after wheat or silage and also the positive return on investment of cover crops. USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Northwest Indiana Grazing Specialist Susannah Hinds also joins the conversation to discuss the benefits of grazing to soil health. The podcast is available on the HAT website, www.hoosieragtoday.com, and on HAT social media channels. The podcast also provides links to additional resources to help growers with more in-depth information.