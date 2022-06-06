Howell Uses FFA SAE to Create Internship

Internships are a staple experience for college students to have in any industry. For Jordan Howell, combining her love for agriculture and need to complete a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) for her FFA chapter was a natural fit.

Howell, a recent high-school graduate, wanted a unique SAE experience compared to the other students in the Howells- Dodge FFA Chapter, in Howells, Nebraska. Using her personal connections, she was able to grow and develop a customized SAE project that then served as a three-year internship with KTIC Radio in West Point, Nebraska.

Throughout her program, Howell experienced the full scope of operations at a radio station. She also was able to perform some projects independently, such as keeping the farm calendar up to date. Over the course of her three years with the station, Howell shadowed farm broadcasters, wrote online news stories, and covered local events, among many other things.

Howell recently graduated high school and has plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall, majoring in meteorology.

She said she was inspired to pursue a career in meteorology based on an NAFB farm broadcast and seeing how agriculture and meteorology are intertwined.

“I am very interested in studying how meteorology and weather patterns effect animal agriculture. I want to combine my background in communications and my passion for agriculture,” Howell said.

Though she has yet to begin her college career, Howell is hopeful to remain in the broadcasting and mass-media world during her time at Iowa State. She noted the connections she made during her time at KTIC Radio were invaluable and have helped shape her professionally.