From International Broadcasting to Farm Broadcasting

After growing up on the East Coast of the U.S., Pete Cato spent a decade abroad working for English language radio stations in Russia and Europe. Cato decided it was time to head back to his home country and joined KSJB 600AM in Jamestown, North Dakota, in September 2017. He made the decision to come to the Heartland of the U.S. because he felt radio is still an important part of peoples’ lives there. “People tune in for news, weather, ag reports, and entertainment. Listeners around here have their ears to the radio from the time they wake up until they go to bed. I got into radio because radio is life. Farming is the backbone of America, so what is better in broadcasting than farm broadcasting?” Cato is a new member of NAFB.