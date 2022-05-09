Jahnke Honored by Wisconsin Association of Fairs

When growing up on a small dairy farm north of Green Bay, Wisconsin, some might consider showing cattle at the county fair the best way to spend your summer vacation off from school. For Pam Jahnke, this was exactly the case. It was more than just a competition though, for her, it was a way of life and the catalyst to her entire future.

After attending O’Connor Falls High School, Jahnke attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. Initially, she had intended on becoming an agriculture attorney, but she found herself in the school’s journalism program, simultaneously double majoring in agriculture and broadcast journalism. She started the first campus radio station, WRFW. The station gained immediate attention; and before long, Janke had a team behind her. In her senior year, she received the top national scholarship from the National Association of Farm Broadcasters. If that was not satisfying enough, she then found herself being offered a job on the plane ride home from the awards ceremony.

She started her career as a farm broadcaster. Stationed at Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Janke found her voice and discovered that she was doing exactly what she was supposed to be.

In October 1990, Jahnke was offered a position in Menominee, Wisconsin, where she managed an AM radio station. Following various mergers and acquisitions, she moved over to Midwest Family broadcasting, a locally owned group that has several radio stations in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri.