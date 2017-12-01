Jim Dewey Plays Kris Kringle

Farm Director Jim Dewey (WTAD, Quincy, IL) will be playing the role of Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus, in the Studio 57 production of Miracle on 34th Street.

The production will be done in a radio broadcast-style based on a script that was used on radio in the 1940s. The script for this production was adapted by Clark A. Cruikshank who is also voicing several roles. The production is being directed by Frank Elmore who also is reading a couple of voices. Cruikshank and Elmore are producing Miracle on 34th Street as part of a planned series of radio-style plays at Greater Days restaurant on Main Street in Hannibal, MO. Jim Dewey has been a broadcaster for nearly 34 years — the last 31 in the Hannibal, MO/Quincy, IL market. He has a BS in theatre arts from Truman State University and an MA in dramatic arts from Emporia State University. Jim has been a member of Hannibal Community Theatre and has performed with Quincy Community Theatre and Hannibal LaGrange University Theatre Department. Other voices in the production include Kristie and Maddie Bradshaw as Doris and Susan Walker and Patrick Hedges as Fred Gailey, along with supporting players Kirsten Hildahl-Dewey, Emily Lennox, Bob Yapp, and Pat Yapp. There will be a total of four performances, two on each of two consecutive Sundays, December 10 and 17. Dinner will be served at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and the show starts at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Prices: $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12. To reserve tickets, call Greater Days restaurant (573) 221-6900.