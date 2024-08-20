Johnson Hired by Agri-Pulse

Lydia Johnson started working for Agri-Pulse as a broadcaster on June 1.

Johnson grew up on her family farm in central Iowa before attending Iowa State University. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in agricultural communications in May.

“I grew up in agriculture, and I was active in FFA through high school,” Johnson said. “My FFA chapter facilitated the Animal Learning Center at the state fair, which was an impactful experience. I was amazed at how many guests who visited didn’t understand where their food came from.”

After having this eye-opening experience, Johnson decided to major in agricultural communications. She interned with Agri-Pulse, Torrey Advisory Group, and WHO Radio during college. After graduating, she started her full-time position.

“So far, I have been helping with our weekly television show, Agriculture Newsmakers,” Johnson said. “I also helped with coverage of the Republican National Convention.”

Johnson is based in Washington, D.C., and she looks forward to the presidential elections later this year.

“I’m excited to cover the election and the crucial state races that will determine the Senate and House for the next Congress,” Johnson said. “I am also eager to attend the Farm Progress Show and other events related to agriculture policy. My role is exciting because I get to report on the policy issues that will impact those at the farmgate across rural America.”