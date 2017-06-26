June President's Update

Are you about to get knee-deep in fairs and festivals? This busy time of year is also a very enjoyable one, meeting the people who follow our broadcasts, as we help recognize the young people of the community for their work and achievements. And while the days at the fairgrounds can be long and draining, I am certain many of you appreciate the opportunity to cover these remarkable volunteer-driven events. And it is one more instance where many members of NAFB play a critical role in the local community.

And sandwiched in these “fair” weeks of July will be our summer board meeting, complete with the annual Agribusiness Luncheon. This year it will be held at the Chicago High School of Agricultural Sciences on Tuesday, July 18. This remarkable facility, home to a former national FFA president, will be open for us to tour. Our luncheon speaker will be farm real estate and farm management expert Ray Brownfield. A past president of the American Society of Farm Managers & Rural Appraisers, Ray will bring his insight about the dynamic shift in farm ownership in America that is expected over the next few years. He is knowledgeable and personable. Ray would make a good interview. Please come join us if your schedule would permit. Click Here To Reserve Your Spot.

And because the 74th NAFB Convention is just a little more than four months away, please get the dates of November 8-10 on your calendar if you haven’t already. As is always is the case, in addition to the networking and content gathering opportunity, we will have some high-profile speakers. Details to come soon. Get your schedule cleared for those days in Kansas City!

See you at the fair. I’ll even buy the lemonade, the big spender that I am!