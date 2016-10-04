Ken Morgan Wins The North Dakota Teddy Award

On September 1, The North Dakota Broadcasters Association presented their Teddy Awards for radio and television and covering news, promotions, public service and online/digital presence of broadcast outlets in the state. Ken Morgan (Duane Hagen) said, “To my surprise, one of the stations I work with submitted a report that I did with Extension Meteorologist Daryl Richison. That report landed me a Teddy. I was even more surprised to see the inscription on the award: ‘For the 2016 best radio reporter in the state.’” He added, “I have to thank all of those who allow me to tell their stories, and also the people who air the programming I produce. Without them, this would not have been possible. They all get a big thank you! I currently am working with 11 radio stations and do custom-fit programming for all of them, generating between 80 and 100 audio files daily.” In January of this year, he began producing an hour-long weekend program. “It pays to keep an eye on the future! Stations I work with include six with Simmons Multi-Media in northeast North Dakota, three iHeart stations in western and southwestern North Dakota, and two Eureka Broadcasting stations on the north coast of California.” Ken’s radio adventure started in 1971 and keeps on rolling, from being a DJ, to a newscaster, to a sportscaster, and for the last 16 years as a farm broadcaster. He says being a farm broadcaster “has been by far the most interesting part of my career.”