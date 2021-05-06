Ketelsen Awarded Honorary Iowa FFA Degree

Posted on May 6th, 2021 by Erin Nash, in
Airing on the Side of Agriculture

Veteran Iowa Farm Broadcaster Von Ketelsen was presented the Honorary Iowa FFA Degree at the 2021 Iowa FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines.

“Von Ketelsen has been a great promoter and supporter of FFA,” said Iowa FFA Foundation Executive Director Joshua Remington. “Iowa FFA appreciates all he has done.” Ketelsen was born and raised on a grain and livestock farm in Iowa.

“Like my four brothers and one sister, I was in 4-H. Unfortunately, the school we attended didn’t offer FFA at the time. But they do now, so I’m glad about that,” Ketelsen said.

Ketelsen has been a fixture in Iowa farm radio, having served as a farm broadcaster at such Iowa farm radio stations as KOEL, WMT, KWMT, and currently at Carroll Broadcasting in Carroll, Iowa.

Ketelsen produces a radio program called “FFA Today.” The weekly feature spotlights current FFA students as well as prominent FFA alumni.