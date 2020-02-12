Ketelsen Wins Soybean Award

Lynn Ketelsen (Linder Farm Network, Owatonna, Minnesota) received the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council’s 2019 Industry Leader of the Year award.

“Throughout his storied career, Lynn has showed steadfast support of Minnesota farmers. He truly is the voice of Minnesota agriculture and the go-to source for all matters related to Minnesota farming. During these tough economic times, we also are grateful to the Linder Farm Network for donating a full year of their Soybean Spotlight to promoting our organization in fiscal year 2020. We are proud to partner with your organization and look forward to strengthening our relationship in the future,” said Cole Trebesch, chairman of the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

First photo: Ketelsen (middle) is congratulated by Trebesch (left) and Jamie Beyer, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

Second photo: Bill Gordon (right), president of the American Soybean Association, adds his congratulations for Ketelsen’s award.