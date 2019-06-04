Knipp Joins First Oklahoma Ag Network

Veteran agricultural journalist Sam Knipp has joined the First Oklahoma Ag Network team as a farm broadcaster. Knipp brings diversified journalism, public relations, marketing, and academic skills to the iHeartradio family. A true son of the soil, Knipp was raised on a western Kansas farm and ranch near Scott City. He graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in agricultural journalism and a minor in agricultural economics. Knipp later earned an MS in agricultural communications from Oklahoma State University (OSU). After working for radio and TV stations in Kansas and Missouri, he worked in communications and public relations for Kansas Farm Bureau and directed the communications and public relations efforts for Oklahoma Farm Bureau and American Farmers and Ranchers. Also, he spent a short time in Ukraine working for the Citizens Network for Foreign Affairs, establishing a radio network for privatized farmers and teaching university classes in Kherson, Ukraine. Knipp’s other international experiences include working as a journalist in Mali, West Africa, and covering trade events in Cuba. Through his connections with Oklahoma State University, he was asked to team-teach a class on animal agriculture and advocacy with Dr. Jerry Fitch in the OSU Animal Science department. After more than 10 years, the capstone course continues today as one of the students’ preferred classes. Greg Merick, program director for iHeart Media Networks in Oklahoma City, said, “We are thrilled to have a chance to work with Sam. It’s not often you have an opportunity to add someone with Sam’s knowledge, experience, and passion for telling the story of family farmers and ranchers to your team.”