KRVN Partners with Fairs To Bring Livestock Shows to the Big Screen

Local livestock shows went on with restricted access and new health guidance measures due to the Coronavirus; but with the help of KRVN Rural Radio Network (Lexington, Nebraska), extended family and friends could virtually attend the shows. Across Nebraska, county fairs modified their schedules and show rings to give youth the opportunity to exhibit their hard work in the arena. But since most fairs had to limit the number of spectators in person, KRVN’s video division stepped up and partnered with local officials to ensure everyone could watch the shows.

“This project is similar to our association’s humble beginnings,” said Tim Marshall, KRVN station manager and Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA) CEO. “KRVN was brought on the air by a group of organizations that saw a need. Similarly, we saw a need at the local level, so we were able to partner with these counties to showcase these talented youth.”

In Buffalo, Dawson, and Lincoln Counties, extended family and friends were able to watch local youth show all species via livestream. Those who were unable to attend in-person were able to watch a real-time video feed of the shows via Facebook, YouTube, or the KRVN website.

Grandparents and friends from out of state also were able to view the shows from the comfort of their homes or offices.

“The livestream went very well,” said Dawson County Ag Society President Scott Russman. “We had numerous compliments from people all across the state that were impressed with the video production.” In total, 21 shows were streamed, logging 95 hours of real-time action. Each of the shows can be viewed by visiting the KRVN YouTube channel.

Photos show activities from the virtual fair events held with KRVN.

The NRRA is the only radio group in the nation which is owned by a cooperative of farmers and ranchers. Along with flagship station KRVN in Lexington, other stations include KNEB/KMOR/KOZY/KHYY/KOLT in Scottsbluff, KTIC in West Point, KAMI in Cozad, KUVR in Holdrege, and KAWL/Max County in York. In addition to the radio stations, the NRRA has production studios on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.