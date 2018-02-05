Lemke Joins Linder Farm Network

Dan Lemke is the newest addition to the Linder Farm Network (Owatonna, MN) staff, reports General Manager Lynn Ketelsen. Dan's duties include on-air broadcasts with Lynn and Linda Brekke in addition to covering major ag events across Minnesota and the nation. Also, Dan operates Spirited Communications (Eagle Lake, MN). He has more than 30 years’ experience in broadcasting, agriculture communications and public relations. Currently, Dan writes for multiple farm publications, produces ag-based videos, as well as recently joining the Linder Farm Network broadcast team. Also, Lemke was the voice of the Minnesota Soybean Update for several years heard on stations across the state. He holds a degree in speech communications from Southwest Minnesota State University (Marshall, MN). "Dan is the perfect person for the Linder Farm Network. He is a great journalist, strong-on-the-air, and knows all the major players in agriculture in the state," Lynn said. “As our network has grown, we simply need more people for the many appearances we make and the quality shows we produce."