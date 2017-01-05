Jason Vance (Let’s Talk Horses Radio Network, Columbia, MO) began his radio career at KRES (Moberly, MO) while attending the University of Missouri. During a freshman agricultural journalism class, Tom Brand, then the farm director at KFEQ (St. Joseph, MO) was a guest speaker and talked about the radio press corps at the National FFA Convention. Jason was a member of the Radio Press Corp for four years during college. Tom introduced the FFA interns, like Jason, to the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) during FFA Convention. After receiving the NAFB Foundation Glenn Kummerow Memorial Scholarship, Jason was offered an internship at KFRM (Clay Center, KS). Following that internship, he was hired as Farm Director at the Tennessee Radio Network (Nashville, TN). In 2002, Clear Channel consolidated the Tennessee and Kentucky networks and transferred him to Bismarck, ND, as Farm Director at KFYR. Also, Jason has served as Farm Director at WKAN (Kankakee, IL), worked for the Brownfield Network and Farm Progress. He’s been active in NAFB for the past two decades, serving as editor of Chats, a regional director and scholarship selection committee. More recently, he formed the Let’s Talk Horses Radio Network, which will mark its three-year anniversary in March. Jason is also a Senior Information Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension.