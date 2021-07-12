Linder Farm Network Celebrates Anniversary

The Linder Farm Network is celebrating its 45th anniversary on the air this year.

“We plan to have festivities as part of Farmfest in Redwood County this coming August,” Lynn Ketelsen said. “I started the network for the Linder Family when the company owned four stations on the network. I brought much of what I learned as a farm broadcast scholarship winner at WMT (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and as a farm editor at KMA (Shenandoah, Iowa),” Ketelsen said.

“Since that time, I became the owner of the network, and we have grown to more than 30 stations across the state of Minnesota. When we started, our farm audience was pretty small. It took attending literally thousands of ag events, developing creative and in-depth farm programing, and just plain hard work to grow both numbers of affiliates and our audience. We determined long ago that our geography would be the major corn and soybean areas of Minnesota, an area we could super-serve and travel,” Ketelsen said.

“We have had some outstanding farm broadcasters work for us over those many years, and our current team of Linda Brekke and Dan Lemke are as good as there is in the industry in my view. Our sales team of Jeff Stewart, Matthew Hughes, Matt Ketelsen, David Legault, and Klane Dushek are outstanding, as well. Recent ag surveys show the Linder Farm Network is the top-rated network in the state of Minnesota, something we are all very proud of. We feel the future is bright for farm broadcasting and continue to grow our business and look ahead eagerly to the future,” Ketelsen concluded.