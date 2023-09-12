Linder Farm Network Hosts Listener Tour

The Linder Farm Network (LFN) hosted its most recent Listener Tour in Canada, July 15-24, 2023, to offer their audience a unique opportunity to see unique locations.

Dan Lemke, broadcaster for Linder Farm Network (LFN), said Listener Tours are to help LFN staff connect with their listeners.

“It’s just a nice opportunity to go see some high-quality locations that the listeners might not get to otherwise,” Lemke said. “It’s a chance for us to get to know them a little bit more on a personal level.”

The Listener Tour started decades ago, and this year’s trip took participants to the Canadian Rockies.

“We were in the mountains and on the coast, and we really just wanted to make it a vacation-type trip for our listeners,” Lemke said.

The group flew into Calgary, Alberta, and visited the Winter Olympics site from the 1980s, and they also got to take an overnight trip by train to Vancouver.

“The travel company we work with does a great job of lining up top-notch accommodations and meals,” Lemke said.

For LFN, this trip is an important event to gauge their efforts to keep their listeners informed.

“We want to solidify our role as an information provider to the rural parts of Minnesota,” Lemke said. “We like to find out from the listeners what they like, what they find valuable, and what they need from us. The best way to stay relevant is to know what’s on the minds of our listeners.”