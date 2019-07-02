Linder Farm Network on the Road



Lynn Ketelsen covers June Dairy Month celebration in Goodhue, Minnesota, with Jack Colwell of KCUE radio.



It’s been a busy month of appearances for the Linder Farm Network, reports Lynn Ketelsen (Owatanna, Minnesota), including Dairy Days across the state, local ag celebrations, and county fairs. “I just returned from a weeklong Linder Farm Network crop tour through Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, with daily reports live on the air,” he said. Ketelsen has grown the number of radio stations he’s affiliated with to 20, with radio clusters in Mankato and Marshall, adding to existing stations in Rochester, Fairmont, Owatonna, Waseca, and Willmar.