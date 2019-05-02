Louisana Agriculture Hall of Distinction Inducts Four in Baton Rouge

Four agriculture industry leaders recently were inducted into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction in Baton Rouge. Pictured from left to right: Award Recipients Dr. Grady Coburn, Linda Zaunbrecher, Lee Trichel (who accepted for her late father Jack Hamilton), and George LaCour, Jr.; and Award Sponsor Don Molino, Senior Farm Broadcaster, Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network. The four inductees bring the membership into the Hall of Distinction to 18. The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is a joint venture of the Louisiana Radio Network, Louisiana Farm Bureau, Louisiana State University AgCenter, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.