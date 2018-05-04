Louisiana Hall of Distinction Inductees

The 5th annual Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction has honored Margie Jenkins and the late Pierre "Pete" Lanaux as its 2018 inductees, reports Don Molino (Louisiana Farm Bureau Agri-News Radio Network, Baton Rouge, LA). Both were recognized for their extraordinary contributions to Louisiana agriculture. Jenkins is the first woman inducted into the hall and is recognized nationally for her expertise in the nursery and landscape business. (She is 96½ years old). The late Lanaux was one of the state’s most successful sugarcane farmers. He passed away just a few weeks before the induction ceremonies. Don Molino (left) Senior Farm Broadcaster, Voice of Louisiana Agriculture Radio Network, is pictured with Margie Jenkins and Peter Lanaux, who received the award for his father.