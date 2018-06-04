Marshall Named Nebraska Rural Radio Association Chief Operating Officer

Tim Marshall has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association, according to NRRA General Manager Craig Larson. "Tim has been with the company for nearly five years and has done an excellent job leading KRVN. Now, we're asking him to oversee some of the day-to-day operations within the company,” Craig said. The NRRA is the only farmer and rancher owned radio group in the country. Along with flagship station KRVN (Lexington, NE), other stations include KNEB (Scottsbluff, NE), KTIC (West Point, NE), KAMI (Cozad, NE), and KAWL/Max County (York, NE). Tim said, “I look forward to helping the company in any way that I can. Working for KRVN and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association is a privilege, and I appreciate the professionals that I work with every day.” Marshall is a native of Eddyville and has worked in radio for nearly 40 years. Before joining KRVN, he worked in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney/Grand Island markets. In recent years, the NRRA has expanded its reach, adding network affiliates in Chadron, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Fairbury, Sidney and Omaha. "Our mission has always been to serve agriculture," Larson said. "By having affiliate stations carry our ag programming, we're able to reach even more producers and consumers." One of the latest projects for the NRRA has been the addition of broadcast studios at Innovation Campus in Lincoln. Marshall said it’s important that the company keep expanding into new platforms. “We are very excited about the direction of our company,” Tim said. “We want to find more ways to present content to our audience and advertisers via video, apps and social media along with providing a great on-air product.”