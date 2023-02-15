McGill Retires from Katz Media

At the end of December 2022, Vic McGill retired from KATZ Media after more than 20 years with the company.

At a very young age, spurred by baseball play-by-plays, McGill was determined to work in the radio industry.

McGill started his broadcasting career at KORN Radio in Mitchell, South Dakota, and then at WNAX Radio, a long-time member of NAFB.

“In the six years I was at WNAX Radio, I learned so much about farm broadcasting,” McGill noted. “They do a tremendous job representing our industry, whether it is talking about farm news, markets, weather, or other information.”

After his time at WNAX, McGill spent almost 20 years at WMT Radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He also was a shareholder for ten years.

“I was very fortunate to be able to surround myself with good people in the farm broadcasting industry. There are several people I have learned from and who have shaped me and my career,” McGill reflected

In 2000, McGill joined KATZ Media Group as vice president of KATZ Agri-Marketing and, in 2004, became the vice president of KATZ Agri-Marketing.

“As a KATZ Media Group national representative, I worked with many radio stations nationwide for 23 years,” McGill stated.

McGill has an extended retirement agenda and plans on staying active and busy.

“My father and sisters all played the piano growing up, and it is on my bucket list to learn, as well. I recently bought a keyboard and am taking lessons. In addition, I will continue to do a lot of swimming, biking, and walking.”

McGill also is planning on looking into becoming an usher at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, along with traveling, taking Spanish lessons, and visiting family. He is open to doing additional agri-marketing consulting.